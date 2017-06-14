Video Rewind: Kurt Vile

Kurt Vile joins us on the release day for his latest album, b'lieve i'm goin down, which was recorded in Los Angeles and Joshua Tree, among other locations. It's his most introspective, candid and confident release yet and we're happy to have the Philly rocker make his MBE debut.
Technical Support:
Ghian Wright: Recording Engineer
Gabe Burch: Asst. Recording Engineer
Duncan Brode: Station engineer
Subtractive, Alex Pieros, Rob LaFond, Jon Bessire, Sean Dellorco, Grant Buckerfield: web video producers
Recorded at the Village Studios
Special thanks to Matador Records for making this session possible
Photo: Larry Hirshowitz