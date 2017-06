Extraordinary bassist and singer Meshell Ndegeocello recently graced the stage at Apogee Studio and delivered her melodic and moody new work, along with her classics. We'll air highlights from the session hosted by Chris Douridas on Morning Becomes Eclectic at 11:15am.

Banner Image Credit: Larry Hirshowitz

