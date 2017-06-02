Video Rewind: Wilco

In the midst of three sold out shows in LA, Wilco set aside an afternoon to record a special live session for KCRW at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. They highlight selections from their latest album, Schmilco, alongside older favorites.

