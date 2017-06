During his testimony Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for a breather while being questioned by California Senator Kamala Harris. Harris’s tangle with Sessions got a lot of attention in the political press and on Twitter, and some of her colleagues didn’t like it either. Senators John McCain and Richard Burr interrupted her while she was questioning Sessions, and when she questioned Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week.

Guests:

David Siders, Politico (@davidsiders)

More:

