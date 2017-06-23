What are the chances the Senate GOP health care bill will pass?

We look at the politics around the Senate GOP health care bill. Four conservative senators say they can’t support it? Do they really mean that? What will the moderates do? We also talk about President Trump admitting that he had no tapes of his conversations with Comey and that he hinted at them to influence Comey’s testimony.

Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)

Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / TheRoot.com (@drjasonjohnson)

