Press Play with Madeleine Brand

What are the chances the Senate GOP health care bill will pass?

June 23, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

What are the chances the Senate GOP health care bill will pass?

June 23, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT

Photo: Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) points to a sign after Senate Republicans unveiled their version of legislation that would replace Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Week in politics: Health care and Comey tapes 9 MIN, 41 SEC

We look at the politics around the Senate GOP health care bill. Four conservative senators say they can’t support it? Do they really mean that? What will the moderates do? We also talk about President Trump admitting that he had no tapes of his conversations with Comey and that he hinted at them to influence Comey’s testimony.

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)
Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / TheRoot.com (@drjasonjohnson)

More:
The Daily 202: Senate Republicans want to get to yes on the health care bill
Trump Indicates Tweet on Tapes Was Meant to Affect Comey Testimony

How the Senate GOP health care bill would affect California 8 MIN, 48 SEC

If Obamacare is repealed, what will it mean for California? We find out what will happen to poor people and people who currently have insurance through the exchange or from their workplace.

Guests:
Dr. Theodore Mazer, California Medical Association
Gerald Kominski, UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (@UCLAFSPH)

More:
What the Senate healthcare bill could mean for Californians

Obama's secret mission to punish Putin 8 MIN, 34 SEC

President Obama was briefed last summer that Russia hacked the election, and that it was directly ordered by Vladimir Putin. The Washington Post reports on what happened next inside the administration as the president agonized over what to do.

Guests:
Greg Miller, Washington Post (@gregpmiller)

More:
Obama’s secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin’s election assault

White supremacists target South LA town of Cudahy 9 MIN, 10 SEC

The alt-right, anti-immigration group American Children First is trolling the mostly Latino city of Cudahy. The group’s founder Joseph Turner is giving an ultimatum: Get rid of your sanctuary status or we’ll harass you and cut off your funding. Outside city council meetings, Turner and his allies are holding up signs that say “call ICE,” and they’re provoking residents who are fighting back.

Guests:
Jonathan Zasloff, UCLA

'Transformers: The Last Knight' links to legend of King Arthur 13 MIN, 39 SEC

Our critics review the latest installment in the “Transformers” franchise, where Optimus Prime is gone and a war is on between humans and transformers; “The Bad Batch,” in which the world’s undesirables are cast off into the desert to be chased by cannibals; and the romantic comedy “The Big Sick.”

Guests:
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)
Alicia Malone, Fandango (@aliciamalone)

