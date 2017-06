In 2002, photographer Tabitha Soren found 21 men who were on the brink of becoming professional athletes. They were members of Oakland A’s draft class. Soren followed their careers and lives for a decade. But the call to join the big leagues never came for most of the players. Age, injury, or not being good enough ended their childhood dreams. Soren compiled her photos in a new book called “Fantasy Life.”

Tabitha Soren, Fine art photographer and former reporter (@tabithasoren)