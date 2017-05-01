ON AIR
What do anti-Trump protests accomplish?

May 1, 2017 • 12:00 PM PT
Photo: Protesters gather at McArthur Park for the May Day protest march in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2017. (Kyle Grillot/Reuters)

On this May Day, a look at protests since Trump's election 14 MIN, 45 SEC

It’s May Day, and that means another day for protests. Since Donald Trump became president, there have been many demonstrations. We find out if these protests will accomplish anything long-lasting.

Guests:
Jenny Hamel, News producer (@HamelKCRW)
Jeremy Pressman, Political Science at the University of Connecticut; co-director of the Crowd Counting Consortium (@djpressman)
Cathleen Decker, Los Angeles Times (@cathleendecker)

More:
In Trump’s America, who’s protesting and why? Here’s our March report.

Has being the target of protests changed Senator Dianne Feinstein? 14 MIN, 59 SEC

California Senator Dianne Feinstein has been the target of protests in front of her home and office, during confirmation hearings for Jeff Sessions and Neil Gorsuch, and at town halls in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Demonstrators have said that Senator Feinstein hasn’t done enough to block Trump’s nominees -- or to oppose the policies of his administration.

Guests:
Gail Sheehy, Mother Jones; author of "Daring: My Passages” (@Gail_Sheehy)

More:
Dianne Feinstein survived childhood abuse, assassination attempts, and a brutal fight with the CIA. Now it’s time to take on Trump.

Daring

Gail Sheehy

The rise and (fast) fall of LA City Council candidate Joe Bray-Ali 9 MIN, 7 SEC

News recently surfaced that Joe Bray-Ali made offensive comments about black people, overweight people, and trans people getting gender reassignment surgery. Then on Friday, he wrote a Facebook post airing all his dirty laundry. Several groups have rescinded their endorsements of Bray-Ali. He says this scandal distracts from the main issues he has with incumbent Gil Cedillo.

Guests:
Raphe Sonenshein, Cal State LA
Dakota Smith, LA Times (@dakotacdsmith)

More:
L.A. City Council candidate loses endorsements over his comments on provocative website

What President Trump sees in Andrew Jackson 8 MIN, 50 SEC

President Trump likes to compare himself to President Andrew Jackson, but sometimes he gets his facts wrong. Jackson historian and NPR host Steve Inskeep has insight into why Trump is such a fan.

Guests:
Steve Inskeep, Host, NPR's 'Morning Edition'; Author of "Jacksonland" (@NPRinskeep)

Jacksonland

Steve Inskeep

What do anti-Trump protests accomplish?
