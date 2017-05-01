What do anti-Trump protests accomplish?

California Senator Dianne Feinstein has been the target of protests in front of her home and office, during confirmation hearings for Jeff Sessions and Neil Gorsuch, and at town halls in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Demonstrators have said that Senator Feinstein hasn’t done enough to block Trump’s nominees -- or to oppose the policies of his administration.

Gail Sheehy, Mother Jones; author of "Daring: My Passages” (@Gail_Sheehy)

