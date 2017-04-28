ON AIR
What Trump's first 100 days does to the planet

April 28, 2017 • 12:00 PM PT
Photo: A protester dressed as U.S. president Donald Trump pretends to play golf with the Earth during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 22, 2017. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Trump and the environment 13 MIN, 24 SEC

President Trump has struggled to deliver on campaign promises like health care and immigration, but he’s delivered on climate. In just a few months, Trump has rolled back environmental and climate protections, installed climate deniers at the head of major agencies, and approved huge oil pipelines.

Guests:
Juliet Eilperin, Washington Post (@eilperin)
Sean Hecht, UCLA Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment (@seanhecht)

More:
Trump stumbled on healthcare and immigration, but on the environment he's been 'a wrecking ball'

Resurrecting Rodney King in a one-man show 14 MIN, 12 SEC

Rodney King became a national symbol of police brutality, and his name was a rallying cry during the 1992 LA Riots. But celebrity obscured King’s identity, and it eventually devastated his life. Roger Guenver Smith has been engaging with King’s identity. He’s the creator of the one-man show that resurrects the original man behind the plea for everyone to get along. Spike Lee has made a film of it, available on Netflix.

Guests:
Roger Guenveur Smith, actor,writer, and director

More:
Netflix's 'Rodney King' has Spike Lee and his muse looking back

'One Week and a Day' combines grief and humor 10 MIN, 18 SEC

Our critics review “The Circle,” starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks; “One Week and a Day,” which focuses on a couple mourning their son who just died, apparently of cancer; and “Sleight,” about a young street magician and drug dealer trying to make a better life for the magician’s little sister.

Guests:
April Wolfe, LA Weekly (@AWolfeful)
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)

Emmy nominated-actress Lili Taylor on 'American Crime' 10 MIN, 27 SEC

ABC’s “American Crime” has tackled race, class, police shootings and sexual assault. Now in its third season, the storyline revolves around forced labor and immigration. The series features a seasoned cast, including Lili Taylor, who launched her career in independent films like “I Shot Andy Warhol” and “Mystic Pizza.”


Lili Taylor is an Emmy-nominated actress in the ABC series “American Crime.” (Photo by Amy Ta)

Guests:
Lili Taylor, Actress (@lilitaylor)

