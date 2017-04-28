What Trump's first 100 days does to the planet

President Trump has struggled to deliver on campaign promises like health care and immigration, but he’s delivered on climate. In just a few months, Trump has rolled back environmental and climate protections, installed climate deniers at the head of major agencies, and approved huge oil pipelines.

Guests:

Juliet Eilperin, Washington Post (@eilperin)

Sean Hecht, UCLA Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment (@seanhecht)

More:

Trump stumbled on healthcare and immigration, but on the environment he's been 'a wrecking ball'

