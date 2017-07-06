ON AIR
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

What's at stake as Trump meets Putin?

July 6, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 6, 2017. (Axel Schmidt/Reuters)

How will Trump and Putin's sit-down meeting play out? 12 MIN, 26 SEC

Ahead of President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, critics are angry that Trump is not expected to bring up Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election. What will the two discuss in their first bilateral talks? The list of possibilities is long: Syria, Iraq, Ukraine, Crimea, ISIS.

Guests:
Derek Chollet, German Marshall Fund (@derekchollet)
Indira Lakshmanan, Poynter Institute for Media Studies / Boston Globe (@Indira_L)

More:
Trump Aides’ Biggest Worry About Europe Trip: Meeting With Putin

Gov. Brown takes on global climate change 8 MIN, 33 SEC

Governor Jerry Brown is planning a “climate action” summit next year in San Francisco. Meanwhile, questions continue about California’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions through the cap-and-trade program.

Guests:
David Siders, Politico (@davidsiders)

More:
Jerry Brown to Announce a Climate Summit Meeting in California
California may be leading on climate change, but that doesn’t mean it can ignore local pollution

How the Mormon family tree helped researchers identify a deadly genetic mutation 7 MIN, 9 SEC

The Mormon Church in Salt Lake City houses one of the largest genealogy databases in the world, covering more than a million people. From those records, researchers in the early 1980s found evidence of a deadly genetic mutation that causes colon cancer. The mutation has been passed on through multiple generations, decimating some Mormon families that carried it.

Guests:
Sarah Zahng, Atlantic (@sarahzhang)

More:
What Mormon Family Trees Tell Us About Cancer

How Ronald Reagan's presidency used TV 13 MIN, 34 SEC

Ronald Reagan’s image was so carefully crafted for an eager American public that his administration had a film crew follow him around every day. They called it White House Television. The Reagan administration generated as much footage as the preceding five administrations combined. The material is part of a new documentary called “The Reagan Show.”

Guests:
Pacho Velez, Director, "The Reagan Show" (@pachoworks)
Sierra Pettengill, Director, "The Reagan Show" (@sierrapett)

What were antiquities from Iraq doing at Hobby Lobby? 7 MIN, 10 SEC

In 2010, Hobby Lobby’s owners bought thousands of ancient Middle Eastern artifacts with religious significance. Those items had been illegally smuggled out of Iraq through the United Arab Emirates and Israel. That’s according to a settlement the company reached with the U.S. Justice Department earlier this week. Hobby Lobby has agreed to forfeit all the antiquities and pay $3 million to settle the charges.

Guests:
Emma Green, Atlantic magazine (@emmaogreen)

More:
Hobby Lobby Purchased Thousands of Ancient Artifacts Smuggled Out of Iraq

