Press Play with Madeleine Brand

What's in the approved Republican health care bill?

May 4, 2017 • 12:00 PM PT
May 4, 2017 • 12:00 PM PT

Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) turns to House Speaker Paul Ryan (3rdL) as he gathers with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, in Washington, U.S., May 4, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Health care bill passes: What's in it, and will those who voted 'yes' risk losing their jobs? 8 MIN, 47 SEC

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Republican party leadership corralled just enough votes to pass the health care bill -- 217 to 213. All Democrats voted no, and 20 Republicans joined them. Some of California’s Republican delegation had been undecided until today, but in the end, all of them voted “yes.” The bill allows states to scrap a lot of the protections provided under Obamacare.

Guests:
Sarah Kliff, Vox (@sarahkliff)

More:
What Republicans Changed in Their Health Care Bill to Try to Get More Votes

Historian outlines eight ways President Trump can be impeached 14 MIN, 18 SEC

American University historian Allan Lichtman has been dubbed the “prediction professor.” He was one of the lone voices who called Trump’s win, using a set of historical factors that has helped him predict nearly every presidential election since 1984. Just days after Trump’s win, Lichtman prognosticated that the president would likely be impeached.

Guests:
Allan Lichtman, American University; author of “The Case for Impeachment"

More:
Professor predicted Trump win, says he will be impeached

The Case for Impeachment

Allan J. Lichtman

Asylum seekers say border patrol agents are illegally turning them away 8 MIN, 42 SEC

Anyone who turns up at the U.S. border seeking asylum is supposed to be allowed in to plead their case. That’s U.S. and international law. But reports are surfacing that U.S. Customs & Border Protection officers are turning asylum seekers away. It’s a trend that’s picked up since President Trump came into office. Many of the rejected migrants end up stuck in Mexico. This is according to a new report by the nonprofit group Human Rights First.

Guests:
Nicole Ramos, attorney with Al Otro Lado (@luzenlafrontera)

More:
‘No Asylum Here’: Some Say U.S. Border Agents Rejected Them

Facing $2 million debt and laying off staff, is J. Crew over? 8 MIN, 40 SEC

J. Crew, the brand known for dressing the preppy young professionals of America, is $2 million in debt. Jenna Lyons, the company’s well known creative director, has stepped down after 26 years. Last week, the company laid off 150 employees at its New York headquarters. Meanwhile, the brand has launched a new collection to compete with Zara and H&M, but it’s not exactly taking off.

Guests:
Josh Rothman, The New Yorker (@joshuarothman)

More:
WHY J. CREW’S VISION OF PREPPY AMERICA FAILED

New tech can mimic your voice with eerie accuracy 7 MIN, 51 SEC

Part of Facebook’s anti-violence plan is hiring 3000 more people to monitor content and pull down harmful or violent posts. Families of the victims of the San Bernardino terrorist attack are suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google for knowingly supporting terrorism. And some companies are developing technology that can mimic any voice.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

More:
This audio clip of a robot as Trump may prelude a future of fake human voices

What's in the approved Republican health care bill?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-04T12:00:00-07:00

