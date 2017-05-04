What's in the approved Republican health care bill?

Anyone who turns up at the U.S. border seeking asylum is supposed to be allowed in to plead their case. That’s U.S. and international law. But reports are surfacing that U.S. Customs & Border Protection officers are turning asylum seekers away. It’s a trend that’s picked up since President Trump came into office. Many of the rejected migrants end up stuck in Mexico. This is according to a new report by the nonprofit group Human Rights First.

Nicole Ramos, attorney with Al Otro Lado

