What's in the approved Republican health care bill?

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Republican party leadership corralled just enough votes to pass the health care bill -- 217 to 213. All Democrats voted no, and 20 Republicans joined them. Some of California’s Republican delegation had been undecided until today, but in the end, all of them voted “yes.” The bill allows states to scrap a lot of the protections provided under Obamacare.
Guests:
Sarah Kliff, Vox (@sarahkliff)
More:
What Republicans Changed in Their Health Care Bill to Try to Get More Votes