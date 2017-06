The Wilshire Grand Center is the tallest building west of Chicago, thanks to its nearly 300-foot spire. The curved glass skyscraper will house a luxury InterContinental Hotel, offices, and several restaurants and bars. There’s a cocktail bar on the tower’s 73rd floor observation deck and a fancy steakhouse.



Architect Chris Martin spent 10 years designing the Wilshire Grand Center,

which opens June 23. (Photo by Gary Leonard/courtesy of Wilshire Grand Center)

Guests:

Chris Martin, AC Martin Architects

More:

