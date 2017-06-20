What's the Future of Brexit?

After Britain voted to leave the European Union last year, Prime Minister Theresa May insisted that, "Brexit means Brexit." But yesterday, as negotiations finally began, her chief representative, David Davis, sounded a different tone, declaring, "There is more that unites than divides us." Is that a concession? Britain's position has weakened, while the EU is stronger because of France's recently elected leader, Emmanuel Macron. Uncertainty about the Trump Administration's foreign policy is also having an impact in Europe. Is it possible there could be no Brexit at all?