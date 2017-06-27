ON AIR
Who will vote for the Senate health care bill?

June 27, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
June 27, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT

Photo: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by Sen. John Thune (R-SD), speaks to the media about plans to repeal and replace Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

After CBO report, what the chances Senate GOP health care bill will pass? 7 MIN, 35 SEC

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that he will delay the vote on the Senate GOP health care bill until after the July 4th recess. Yesterday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the Senate GOP health care bill would leave 22 million more Americans without health insurance by the year 2026. The big question is just how many Republicans are willing to vote for the bill.

Guests:
Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )

More:
Senate GOP health-care bill appears in deeper trouble following new CBO report
How does the Senate GOP health care bill affect you?

Fearing deportation, undocumented immigrants choose to go without health care 8 MIN, 6 SEC

Health clinics that serve undocumented immigrants report that fewer patients are making appointments. Doctors say people worry that revealing personal information could tip off immigration officials and lead to deportation. But by skipping regular care, some patients could be taking major medical risks.

Guests:
Jim Mangia, St John's Well Child and Family Center (@wellchildorg)
Ana Grande, Clinica Monseñor Romero (@MsAnaGrande)

More:
Unauthorized immigrants steer clear of medical care

The science of first impressions: Why we take people at face value 10 MIN, 14 SEC

Four-month-old babies are attracted to certain faces more than others, and for adults, it only takes a glance to create a first impression. In one-tenth of a second, we decide who to trust, avoid, hire, vote for. But more often than not, our first impressions are wrong. A new book explains why.

Guests:
Alexander Todorov, Author, "Face Value"

Face Value

Alexander Todorov

In 'Vegas Baby,' fertility clinic sets up contest to win free IVF treatment 14 MIN, 3 SEC

In-vitro fertilization costs about $20,000 and it’s rarely covered by insurance. But a clinic in Las Vegas offered desperate couples a chance to win a free IVF treatment. The hopefuls had to make a convincing video for people on the internet to vote on. Ten finalists were then chosen by a panel of experts at the clinic sponsoring the contest. The contest is the topic of a new documentary called “Vegas Baby.”


Athena Reich, a contestant in "Vegas Baby," makes a living as a Lady Gaga impersonator.


Amanda Micheli is the director of "Vegas Baby."

Photos courtesy of Runaway Films.

Guests:
Amanda Micheli, Director (@RunawayFilmsSF)

Where to get the best Vietnamese food in El Monte's Little Saigon 7 MIN, 56 SEC

If you want great Vietnamese food, your first instinct might be to head for Little Saigon in Orange County. But there’s another Little Saigon in El Monte that’s serving up equally delicious regional cuisine. You can find all the classics at the restaurants lining a mile-long strip along Garvey Avenue.


Red rice and beef at Viet Huong.


Baby clam rice at Kim Hoa Hue.


Beef noodle soup at Pho Filet.

Photos courtesy of Cathy Chaplin.

Guests:
Cathy Chaplin, Author of “Food Lovers Guide to Los Angeles” (@GastronomyBlog)

Food Lovers' Guide to® Los Angeles

Cathy Chaplin

Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-27T20:00:00-07:00

