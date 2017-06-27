Who will vote for the Senate health care bill?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that he will delay the vote on the Senate GOP health care bill until after the July 4th recess. Yesterday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the Senate GOP health care bill would leave 22 million more Americans without health insurance by the year 2026. The big question is just how many Republicans are willing to vote for the bill.
