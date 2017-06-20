ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Why a Boyle Heights coffee shop is seeing anti-gentrification protests

June 20, 2017 • 9:30 AM PT
Listen
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Why a Boyle Heights coffee shop is seeing anti-gentrification protests

June 20, 2017 • 9:30 AM PT

Boyle Heights has become a flashpoint in the gentrification debate. Art galleries there have faced anger from the community, and now protesters are opposing a new upscale coffee house called Weird Wave Coffee Brewers. Two of the shop owners are white and one is Salvadorian. Photos by Saul Gonzalez

Weird Wave Coffee Brewers Owners
Mario Chavarria (center), Jackson Defa and John Schwarz are co-owners of Weird Wave Coffee Brewers. 

Weird Wave Coffee Brewers Protest
In front of Weird Wave Coffee Brewers, protesters hold a sign that translates to "out." 

Weird Wave Coffee Brewers Patron
A Latina woman named Peach Wolf supports Weird Wave Coffee Brewers

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Why a Boyle Heights coffee shop is seeing anti-gentrification protests
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-20T09:30:00-07:00

The secret history of the iPhone
To the Point 2017-06-20T16:00:00-07:00

What's the Future of Brexit?
To the Point 2017-06-20T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-20T13:30:00-07:00

Meet Mr. Fries Man
For The Curious 2017-06-20T12:00:00-07:00

Raul Campos
Raul Campos 2017-06-20T10:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: James Blake
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-20T09:00:00-07:00

What Bill Cosby's mistrial says about celebrity, race and gender
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-19T20:00:00-07:00

Kansas tax cut experiment: Spectacular failure or national model?
To the Point 2017-06-19T14:00:00-07:00

Sunday's Latest Show
Anne Litt 2017-06-19T10:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Chicano Batman
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-19T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Arthur Verocai - Amor Na Contra Mao
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-19T09:00:00-07:00

How David Mandel & his 'Veep' writers became "mini soothsayers"
The Business 2017-06-19T09:00:00-07:00

What ‘home’ means to U.S. Latino and Latin American artists
Design & Architecture 2017-06-18T16:00:00-07:00

Audio Rewind: Dan Auerbach
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-18T13:00:00-07:00

Father's Day 2017
UnFictional 2017-06-18T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Garth Trinidad 2017-06-18T10:30:00-07:00

Potlikker and pork as metaphor, the story of 'LA Mexicano'
Good Food 2017-06-18T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Bo Leibowitz 2017-06-18T09:00:00-07:00

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Los Angeles gems
Design & Architecture 2017-06-17T18:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Aaron Byrd 2017-06-17T16:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE