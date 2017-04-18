ON AIR
Why Don't Facts Matter?

April 18, 2017 • 4:52 PM PT
Why Don't Facts Matter?

April 18, 2017 • 4:52 PM PT

In this divided nation, more and more people respond only to new information that reinforces their established opinions. When they're presented with facts that contradict what they believe, their opinions get stronger — even when the contradictory evidence is irrefutable.  Has the country become the Emotional States of America, or is there something about the way the human brain is wired? Is it the consequence of our culture, our politics or the way our brains are structured? We talk to a neuroscientist, a foreign-policy expert, and an obstetrician who performs abortions in Alabama in the name of science… and Christianity.

