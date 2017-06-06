ON AIR
Why is Trump so behind on filling staff jobs, establishing concrete policies?

June 6, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Why is Trump so behind on filling staff jobs, establishing concrete policies?

June 6, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT

Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump sits during a meeting with Republican Congressional leadership at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Why is the Trump administration still at the starting gate? 17 MIN, 44 SEC

Yesterday Donald Trump signed a “decision memo” to revamp the air traffic control system. But there was no substance to the plan -- nothing to send to Congress. There’s not much to other splashy announcements, like tax cuts and the arms deal with Saudi Arabia. And hundreds of positions are unfilled in federal agencies.

Guests:
Juliet Eilperin, Washington Post (@eilperin)
Jonathan Bernstein, Bloomberg View (@jbview)
Stephen F. Hayes, The Weekly Standard (@stephenfhayes)

More:
Trump is finding it easier to tear down old policies than to build his own
Trump Needs to Get Serious About Staffing Up

When it comes to electric cars, what does China have that the U.S. doesn't? 8 MIN, 50 SEC

Governor Jerry Brown is in China this week talking climate change and economic development. He’s focusing partly on electric cars. Brown says he’s pushing Chinese leaders to boost their efforts because California can’t do it alone.

Guests:
Aaron Robinson, Car and Driver magazine

More:
Gov. Jerry Brown says California wants China’s help on electric vehicles

A prescription for improving U.S. healthcare 14 MIN, 26 SEC

Will Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act? Will it collapse, as President Trump warns? Dr. Zeke Emanuel says that what’s happening in Washington is just a sideshow. What really matters is that healthcare in America is still too expensive and doesn’t work well enough. Emanuel was an adviser to President Obama in the creation of the Affordable Care Act. He’s written a new book with ideas on how to fix healthcare.

Guests:
Ezekiel Emanuel, National Institutes of Health; author, “Prescription for the Future: The Twelve Transformational Practices of Highly Effective Medical Organizations.”

Prescription for the Future

Ezekiel J. Emanuel

Hella fresh, The 405: How to speak like a real Californian 8 MIN, 9 SEC

From slang to quirky pronunciations of names, we Californians have a “hella” unique way of saying things that sounds foreign to most transplants. Prospect Park Books in Altadena has published “Talk Like a Californian: A Hella Fresh Guide to Golden State Speak.”

Guests:
Colleen Dunn Bates, Publisher of “Talk Like a Californian: A Hella Fresh Guide to Golden State Speak”

More:
Your guide to talking like a Californian. Tips for the 'hella tricky' dialect

Why is Trump so behind on filling staff jobs, establishing concrete policies?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-06T20:00:00-07:00

