Why is Trump so behind on filling staff jobs, establishing concrete policies?

Yesterday Donald Trump signed a “decision memo” to revamp the air traffic control system. But there was no substance to the plan -- nothing to send to Congress. There’s not much to other splashy announcements, like tax cuts and the arms deal with Saudi Arabia. And hundreds of positions are unfilled in federal agencies.
Guests:
Juliet Eilperin, Washington Post (@eilperin)
Jonathan Bernstein, Bloomberg View (@jbview)
Stephen F. Hayes, The Weekly Standard (@stephenfhayes)
More:
Trump is finding it easier to tear down old policies than to build his own
Trump Needs to Get Serious About Staffing Up