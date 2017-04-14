ON AIR
Will airline service ever be great again?

April 14, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
To the Point

Will airline service ever be great again?

April 14, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

The "back of the bus" has turned into the back of the plane — with discrimination based on class, social status… and money. When airlines sell more seats than a plane will hold, they're allowed to force one paid passenger to give up a seat to another.

Video of a doctor dragged screaming down the aisle or United Airlines plane is evidence of an increasingly common practice. And First Class isn't immune. With just four main carriers left because of consolidation, passenger service is a casualty of the drive for profit and America's increased wealth inequality.

