Will black voters and white women decide Georgia's congressional race?

The race between Democrat John Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel is seen as a window into next year’s midterms and whether Democrats can gain control of the House. Consequently, more than $50 million has been spent on the congressional race in Georgia and more contributions have come from California than from any other state.
Guests:
Rose Scott, WABE co-host of “Closer Look” (@waberosescott)
