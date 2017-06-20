ON AIR
Will black voters and white women decide Georgia's congressional race?

June 20, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
Will black voters and white women decide Georgia's congressional race?

June 20, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT

Photo: Skylar Middlebrows, 6, looks on as her father, Stephen Middlebrows fills out a voter certificate before voting for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election at St. Bede's Episcopal Church in Tucker, Georgia, U.S., June 20, 2017. (Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters)

Will white women and African Americans be key to Georgia congressional race? 9 MIN, 39 SEC

The race between Democrat John Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel is seen as a window into next year’s midterms and whether Democrats can gain control of the House. Consequently, more than $50 million has been spent on the congressional race in Georgia and more contributions have come from California than from any other state.

Guests:
Rose Scott, WABE co-host of “Closer Look” (@waberosescott)

More:
Can the New Activist Passion of Suburban White Women Change American Politics?
Georgia 6 Is All About The Voters Who Reluctantly Backed Trump

Heat wave: When will it end, why is it grounding planes? 7 MIN, 5 SEC

It’s going to hit more than 120 degrees in Palm Springs and Death Valley today, and 96 degrees in the Valley. In Sacramento, meteorologists from the National Weather Service fried bacon and tried to bake cookies inside a car -- it was almost 200 degrees inside. Phoenix is feeling it too. Planes there are being grounded because of the heat.

Guests:
Patrick Smith, AskThePilot.com (@AskThePilot)
Alex Tardy, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

'Mistress dispellers' become big business in China 9 MIN, 3 SEC

In China, some so-called “mistress dispellers” are paid tens of thousands of dollars to break up affairs. New Yorker writer Jiayang Fan says the industry is a symptom of China’s rapid economic rise, yet stagnant attitudes about marriage and a woman’s social worth.

Guests:
Jiayang Fan, The New Yorker (@JiayangFan)

More:
China’s Mistress-Dispellers

The dangers of unconditional love 15 MIN, 20 SEC

You could call it being an extreme extrovert -- people who are always excited to hug strangers and or strike up conversations with everyone they meet. But taken too far, it’s a genetic disorder. People with Williams Syndrome have no suspicion or skepticism toward strangers. That can be dangerous when you trust the wrong person. A new book follows the story of one young man with Williams, and how his mother raises him. It’s called “The Boy Who Loved Too Much: A True Story of Pathological Friendliness.”


Jennifer Latson is a journalist and author of “The Boy Who Loved Too Much:
A True Story of Pathological Friendliness.” (Photo by Eric Kayne)

Guests:
Jennifer Latson, Author (@JennieLatson)

'For Your Consideration:' An out-of-control race to win Emmy votes 7 MIN, 6 SEC

The words “For Your Consideration” are taking over LA. The Emmy Awards aren’t handed out until September, but we’re in the midst of the first voting period. Networks are wooing potential voters with lavish dinners and wine safaris. Executives say the campaigns this year are on a scale never seen before.

Guests:
Ryan Bradley, Writer
Jenelle Riley, Variety (@jenelleriley)

More:
For Your Consideration: An Increasingly Lavish Emmy Campaign Season

