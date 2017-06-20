Will black voters and white women decide Georgia's congressional race?

You could call it being an extreme extrovert -- people who are always excited to hug strangers and or strike up conversations with everyone they meet. But taken too far, it’s a genetic disorder. People with Williams Syndrome have no suspicion or skepticism toward strangers. That can be dangerous when you trust the wrong person. A new book follows the story of one young man with Williams, and how his mother raises him. It’s called “The Boy Who Loved Too Much: A True Story of Pathological Friendliness.”



Jennifer Latson is a journalist and author of “The Boy Who Loved Too Much:

A True Story of Pathological Friendliness.” (Photo by Eric Kayne)

Guests:

Jennifer Latson, Author (@JennieLatson)