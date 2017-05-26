ON AIR
To the Point

Will the Senate write a healthcare bill in secret?

May 26, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
May 26, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

Three weeks ago, the House passed its Obamacare replacement without any public hearings and before the Congressional Budget Office determined what it would do and what it would cost. Now comes the reality check on the pros and cons: a deficit cut of $119 billion -- leaving 23 million people without health insurance. At first, many Senators said they’d start over from scratch, but now it appears their deliberations will be conducted in secrecy, too. As debate rages over White House connections with Russia, would most Americans rather know what’s next for protecting their health? 

