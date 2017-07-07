ON AIR
Looped: Ethio Cali with Anthony Valadez
2017-07-11T16:30:00-07:00

KCRW's top tracks for June
2017-07-11T16:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Chris Douridas 2017-07-11T16:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-11T13:30:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Dan Auerbach
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-11T11:30:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Dan Auerbach
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-11T11:00:00-07:00

Watch

Niia
Morning Becomes Eclectic Niia July 12, 2017
Perfume Genius
Morning Becomes Eclectic Perfume Genius July 10, 2017
More Videos

Listen

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic

Latest Show The latest show from Morning Becomes Eclectic, hosted by Jason Bentley. New releases, artists, live performances, and artist interviews. At KCRW.com.

2 HR, 47 MIN, 47 SEC Jul 11, 2017

Latest Show
Anthony Valadez

Latest Show Broken beats, soulful key chords, samples and sounds.

2 HR, 58 MIN, 33 SEC Jul 11, 2017

A.CHAL: Perdóname
Today's Top Tune

A.CHAL: Perdóname We've been hearing a buzz for A.Chal. The Peruvian born singer/songwriter and producer writes about themes that are personal to him -- karma, heartbreak and after parties.

3 MIN, 32 SEC Jul 11, 2017

Latest Show
Travis Holcombe

Latest Show Future beats and a mind-melting mix of fuzz, bass, and funk.

1 HR, 58 MIN, 45 SEC Jul 10, 2017

Latest Show
Garth Trinidad

Latest Show Garth Trinidad hosts a progressive mix of soul, hip-hop, and world rhythms. Listen On-Demand to the latest show.

1 HR, 57 MIN, 43 SEC Jul 10, 2017

Perfume Genius
Morning Becomes Eclectic

Perfume Genius

23 MIN, 42 SEC Jul 10, 2017

Latest Show
Eric J. Lawrence

Latest Show Eric J. Lawrence hosts a musical line-up of criminally overlooked tunes, hidden gems, guilty pleasures and standout selections from the latest releases. Listen On-Demand to the latest show.

2 HR, 59 MIN, 37 SEC Jul 10, 2017

ÌFÉ: House of Love
Today's Top Tune

ÌFÉ: House of Love From San Juan, Puerto Rico, we bring you a song from ÌFÉ, whose debut album is "equal parts blessing, adoration, and manifesto."

5 MIN, 41 SEC Jul 10, 2017

Summer Nights with NIIA and SPELLES and KCRW DJ Anne Litt
Hammer Museum • Jul 13
Sound in Focus with Miguel + Gabriel Garzón-Montano + DJ Stretch Armstrong
Annenberg Space for Photography Century Park • Jul 15
Summer Nights with ELOHIM and SUZI ANALOGUE and KCRW DJ Marion Hodges
Hammer Museum • Jul 20
Planetarium: Saturn
Today's Top Tune

Planetarium: Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner of the National, film composer Nico Muhly and drummer/multi-instrumentalist James McAllister explore the cosmos as Planetarium with a suite's worth of songs inspired by the Milky Way.

3 MIN, 51 SEC Jul 07, 2017

Cody ChesnuTT: Have You Heard from the Lord Today? (feat. Raphael Saadiq)
Today's Top Tune

Cody ChesnuTT: Have You Heard from the Lord Today? (feat. Raphael Saadiq) Soul troubadour Cody ChesnuTT is passionate about his music and thinks of it as medicine. He took the last four years off to concentrate on being a father and to receive more divine inspiration.

3 MIN, 22 SEC Jul 06, 2017

