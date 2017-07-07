DONATE
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Eclectic 24
Eclectic 24
To the Point: Sinclair, One America and conservative takeover of local news
To the Point: Sinclair, One America and conservative takeover of local news
Left, Right & Center
Weekly half-hour program providing “A civilized yet provocative antidote to the screaming talking heads of political debate" streaming & podcasting at KCRW.com.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Madeleine Brand hosts Press Play, examining the latest ideas and trends shaping our world and Los Angeles. Streaming & podcast daily at KCRW.com.
The Treatment
In-depth interviews with the most innovative & influential people in entertainment, art, and pop culture. Hosted by film critic Elvis Mitchell, at KCRW.com.
DONATE!
LOAD MORE
Latest Show
The latest show from Morning Becomes Eclectic, hosted by Jason Bentley. New releases, artists, live performances, and artist interviews. At KCRW.com.
2 HR, 47 MIN, 47 SEC
Jul 11, 2017
Latest Show
Broken beats, soulful key chords, samples and sounds.
2 HR, 58 MIN, 33 SEC
Jul 11, 2017
A.CHAL: Perdóname
We've been hearing a buzz for A.Chal. The Peruvian born singer/songwriter and producer writes about themes that are personal to him -- karma, heartbreak and after parties.
3 MIN, 32 SEC
Jul 11, 2017
Latest Show
Future beats and a mind-melting mix of fuzz, bass, and funk.
1 HR, 58 MIN, 45 SEC
Jul 10, 2017
Latest Show
Garth Trinidad hosts a progressive mix of soul, hip-hop, and world rhythms. Listen On-Demand to the latest show.
1 HR, 57 MIN, 43 SEC
Jul 10, 2017
Perfume Genius
23 MIN, 42 SEC
Jul 10, 2017
Latest Show
Eric J. Lawrence hosts a musical line-up of criminally overlooked tunes, hidden gems, guilty pleasures and standout selections from the latest releases. Listen On-Demand to the latest show.
2 HR, 59 MIN, 37 SEC
Jul 10, 2017
ÌFÉ: House of Love
From San Juan, Puerto Rico, we bring you a song from ÌFÉ, whose debut album is "equal parts blessing, adoration, and manifesto."
5 MIN, 41 SEC
Jul 10, 2017
Planetarium: Saturn
Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner of the National, film composer Nico Muhly and drummer/multi-instrumentalist James McAllister explore the cosmos as Planetarium with a suite's worth of songs inspired by the Milky Way.
3 MIN, 51 SEC
Jul 07, 2017
Cody ChesnuTT: Have You Heard from the Lord Today? (feat. Raphael Saadiq)
Soul troubadour Cody ChesnuTT is passionate about his music and thinks of it as medicine. He took the last four years off to concentrate on being a father and to receive more divine inspiration.
3 MIN, 22 SEC
Jul 06, 2017