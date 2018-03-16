ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

AARON
BYRD

AARON<br>BYRDAARON<br>BYRD

Valida guest hosts

Valida sits in for Aaron Byrd.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 16, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Valida sits in for Aaron Byrd.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Valida

More From Aaron Byrd

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend After a couple weeks of festival talk, it’s back to our regularly scheduled programming. Here are a few recent finds you might want to check out this weekend. Seun Kuti… Read More

Mar 16, 2018

SXSW Video: Off The Record w/ Jade Bird
KCRW Music Blog

SXSW Video: Off The Record w/ Jade Bird Rising British singer/songwriter Jade Bird sits down for a few fun questions in Off The Record. Get to know this charming artist! ​ Video c/o: Leah Barylsky Photo c/o: Dustin Downing Read More

Mar 16, 2018

Show #254: Rubén Blades – Searching for America
KCRW Music Blog

Show #254: Rubén Blades – Searching for America ﻿ I read with great interest the recent news that Archbishop Óscar Romero of El Salvador will soon be canonized. Pope Francis has approved a miracle attributed to Romero, clearing… Read More

Mar 16, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed