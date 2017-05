Justin Townes Earle, "Kids in the Street" – available on May 26, 2017.

Tracklist:

1. Champagne Corolla

2. Maybe a Moment

3. What's She Crying For

4. 15-25

5. Kids in the Street

6. Faded Valentine

7. What's Goin' Wrong

8. Short Hair Woman

9. Same Old Stagolee

10. If I Was the Devil

11. Trouble Is

12. There Go a Fool