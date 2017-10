October 21st marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of John Birks ("Dizzy") Gillespie, an innovator of giant proportion who, along with Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, led a musical revolution called bebop that still reverberates. We'll celebrate his centennial this weekend (10/21) and next (10/28) on Strictly Jazz, with the first show concentrating, but not limited to, his formative years.