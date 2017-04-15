ON AIR
Guest Interview: Vince Giordano on "There's a Future in the Past"

Apr 15, 2017

Vince Giordano the subject of a new documentary, "There's a Future in the Past," sits in for an interview with Bo Leibowitz. Best known as the go-to guy for authentic '20's and '30's jazz in films and TV such as Cafe Society, The Aviator, Carol, and Boardwalk Empire. A dedicated leader who must constantly juggle art and commerce to keep his band afloat, he could give James Brown a run for his money as "the hardest working man in show business."

