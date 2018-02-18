LeRoy Downs sits in for Bo Leibowitz.
LeRoy Downs guest hosts
LeRoy Downs sits in for Bo Leibowitz.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Bo Leibowitz
More From Bo Leibowitz
Dizzy Gillespie Tribute (part 2) October 21st marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of John Birks ("Dizzy") Gillespie, an innovator of giant proportion who, along with Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, led a musical revolution called bebop that still reverberates. We'll celebrate his centennial with Dizzy's tunes as performed by others, but with a healthy dose of Dizzy's own compositions.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW Presents: Gearing Up For Show Season March is going to be i-n-s-a-n-e. We confirmed a bunch of shows (see below) and our March calendar keeps filling up (I hope yours is too). Cut Chemist at the Teragram… Read More
Playlist de Amor How lucky for us that Valentine’s Day landed on a ‘Pan Caliente Wednesday’ ! Now we can share some of our favorite love songs from the world of Musica Indie… Read More