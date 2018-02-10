LeRoy Downs sits in for Bo Leibowitz.
LeRoy Downs guest hosts
LeRoy Downs sits in for Bo Leibowitz.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Bo Leibowitz
More From Bo Leibowitz
Dizzy Gillespie Tribute (part 2) October 21st marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of John Birks ("Dizzy") Gillespie, an innovator of giant proportion who, along with Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, led a musical revolution called bebop that still reverberates. We'll celebrate his centennial with Dizzy's tunes as performed by others, but with a healthy dose of Dizzy's own compositions.
Dizzy Gillespie Tribute (part 1) October 21st marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of John Birks ("Dizzy") Gillespie, an innovator of giant proportion who, along with Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, led a musical revolution called bebop that still reverberates. We'll celebrate his centennial this weekend (10/21) and next (10/28) on Strictly Jazz, with the first show concentrating, but not limited to, his formative years.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Visionary Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson Dies At 48 From the Associated Press: Johann Johannsson, an award-winning composer and producer who combined classical sounds and modern electronics on the acclaimed soundtracks to “The Theory of Everything” and “Sicario,” has… Read More
Music For Your Weekend: Primavera Sound Preview Edition Do people still say FOMO (fear of missing out)? Let’s assume that they do, and I’m here to ensure that you don’t have it. If you donate $25 or more… Read More