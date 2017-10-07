ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BO
LEIBOWITZ

BO<br>LEIBOWITZBO<br>LEIBOWITZ

Thelonious Monk Tribute (part 1)

A showcase of Monk's extensive discography on Blue Note, Riverside and Columbia records.

COMING SOON

Oct 07, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Thelonious Sphere Monk -- yes, that's his given name, though his middle name is a corruption of "Speer" from bygone generations (he would often say it shows he wasn't a square) -- was born on October 10th, 1917.  To celebrate his centennial, we'll be devoting six hours over two shows to Monk's music.

Although he admired Teddy Wilson and Duke Elliington, as well as the stride piano players he heard growing up in the San Juan Hill district of Manhattan, he also became a moving force in the bebop revolution of the early-mid '40s when he was the house pianist at Minton's Playhouse, a Harlem after hours club that served as an incubator for the new music forged by Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie.

On Saturday, October 7th, we'll showcase Monk's extensive discography on Blue Note, Riverside and Columbia.  On October 14th, the emphasis will be on Monk the composer as we'll sample versions of his songs by others, as well as the man himself.

Please join me for Strictly Jazz to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of a true American genius.
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Bo Leibowitz

More From Bo Leibowitz

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Slingshot: Lo Moon Live @ WXPN In Philadelphia
KCRW Music Blog

Slingshot: Lo Moon Live @ WXPN In Philadelphia Los Angeles-based atmospheric rockers Lo Moon perform live Friday morning from WXPN in Philadelphia. This talented and emerging artist is garnering quite the buzz and acclaim… we are pleased to… Read More

Oct 05, 2017

KCRW Presents: Shows You Want To See
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Shows You Want To See I have no problem talking about New Year’s Eve parties now that October has begun and Christmas decorations are up for sale. And with that lead in, I bring to… Read More

Oct 05, 2017

Track Premiere: Diego Garcia – “Don’t Go”
KCRW Music Blog

Track Premiere: Diego Garcia – “Don’t Go” It was while Diego Garcia fronted Elefant (in 2003) that I first became aware of his sweet, melodic voice. It fit so well amongst the 80’s inspired, British indie rock… Read More

Oct 05, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed