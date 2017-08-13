ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

DAN
WILCOX

DAN<br>WILCOXDAN<br>WILCOX

Mario Cotto guest hosts

Mario Cotto sits in for Dan Wilcox.

COMING SOON

Aug 13, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Mario Cotto sits in for Dan Wilcox.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 8.7 – 8.11.17
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 8.7 – 8.11.17 ​​This week Today’s Top Tune lasso’s up a feisty mix, including new work by the Be Good Tanyas’ Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton, and countrified rock from Los Angeles-based Great Willow. We’ve got a new favorite… Read More

Aug 07, 2017

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend I know it’s only the first week of August but the month is starting off with a bang! Maybe that explains these unusually balmy, humid days we’ve been having here… Read More

Aug 04, 2017

Show #222: Celebrating the African Gems Unearthed by Analog Africa
KCRW Music Blog

Show #222: Celebrating the African Gems Unearthed by Analog Africa Today’s show features some of German label Analog Africa’s wonderful catalogue—one that celebrates all the great music released in the 1970’s and early 1980’s by artists far less known to the… Read More

Aug 03, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE