DAN
WILCOX

DAN<br>WILCOX

Marion Hodges guest hosts

Marion Hodges sits in for Dan Wilcox.

May 27, 2018



[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

Marion Hodges

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 6.28 – 6.1.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 6.28 – 6.1.18 Here’s what’s in store this week for your downloading pleasure! Grab a song from Cut Worms who are ​on a massive US tour with several stops in California including a stint at… Read More

May 28, 2018

Show #264: New Releases Potpourri
KCRW Music Blog

Show #264: New Releases Potpourri ﻿ We begin our new releases potpourri show with Brazilian vocalist Diana Purim and her band Eyedentity—a name inspired by an earlier album by her famous parents, percussionist Airto Moreira and singer… Read More

May 25, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend Since you last heard from me these past couple of weeks have brought us a few pleasant surprises, including something new from KCRW favorite Anderson .Paak which my colleague, Marion… Read More

May 25, 2018

