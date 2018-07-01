Valida sits in for Dan Wilcox.
Valida guest hosts
Valida sits in for Dan Wilcox.
FROM THIS EPISODE
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]
CREDITS
Host:
Dan Wilcox
More From Dan Wilcox
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW Music Blog
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 7/2 – 7/6/18 5 easy, summery songs come your way via Today’s Top Tune. Monday brings The Record Company. We’re diggin’ Toronto’s Bernice, who share their minimalist pop. We’ll delve into the Cuban cultural scene with a song… Read More
KCRW Music Blog
Music For Your Weekend This week feels like it’s been a particularly intense one, and that’s coming after a whole series of them. So in order to help us all self-soothe a bit –… Read More