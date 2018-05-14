ON AIR
STAR
ERIC
J.
LAWRENCE

José Galván guest hosts

José Galván sits in for Eric J. Lawrence.

May 14, 2018

Host:
José Galván

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5/14 – 5/18/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5/14 – 5/18/18 Guess what? You don’t have to win the lottery to get these 5 free downloads! First up, it’s Beach House! Grab a track before they return to LA for a 2-night sold… Read More

May 14, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend We’re a couple of days removed from our most recent fund drive and you’ve heard many of us say thank you to those who decided that KCRW is worth a… Read More

May 11, 2018

RIP Scott Hutchison (Frightened Rabbit)
KCRW Music Blog

RIP Scott Hutchison (Frightened Rabbit) From NPR MUSIC (Stephen Thompson) Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison, whose bleak but often triumphantly arranged rock songs tackled depression, anxiety and self-doubt, was found dead Thursday at Port Edgar… Read More

May 11, 2018

