ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ERIC
J.
LAWRENCE

ERIC<br>J.<br>LAWRENCEERIC<br>J.<br>LAWRENCE

Marion Hodges guest hosts

Marion Hodges sits in for Eric J. Lawrence.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 07, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Marion Hodges sits in for Eric J. Lawrence.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Marion Hodges

More From Eric J. Lawrence

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5/7 – 5/11/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5/7 – 5/11/18 ​​This week you can add 5 new songs to your Today’s Top Tune playlist as we share new work from: Sam Morrow (who has a hometown show at The Echo in June); MBE favorite Rex… Read More

May 07, 2018

Music For Your Weekend: Austin City Limits Sweepstakes Edition
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend: Austin City Limits Sweepstakes Edition Have you seen how stacked the line-up for this year’s Austin City Limits festival is? Seriously, I could have chosen practically anyone from it to spotlight for this particular weekend… Read More

May 04, 2018

Show #261: New and Noteworthy Releases
KCRW Music Blog

Show #261: New and Noteworthy Releases ﻿ Rhythm Planet’s eclectic playlist this week features a crop of new releases, starting with the wonderful cross-cultural alchemy of Swedish guitarist Sousou and Senegal’s kora virtuoso Maher Cissoko, who now… Read More

May 03, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed