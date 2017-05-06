ON AIR
Episode 2

Bay Area groundbreaker DJ Shadow brings his innovative style to an exclusive monthly music residency on KCRW. In Find, Share, Rewind; Shadow guides listeners through decades of genre-bending musical evolution.

May 06, 2017

DJ Shadow helped pave the way for DJs to move beyond beat-making for hip-hop tracks to create music that stands on its own. Shadow's uncanny musical instincts and vast rare vinyl collection are the foundation for unexpected pairings of history-making beats and futuristic technology.

In the second installment of Find, Share, Rewind; Shadow immerses audiences in a textured sonic landscape comprised of contemporary hip-hop, a tribute to Sly & The Family Stone, and ultra-rare rock from the early '80s that exists only on cassette tape. Find, Share, Rewind airs exclusively on KCRW at 10pm, every first Saturday of the month.

To submit music for DJ Shadow to consider for Find, Share, Rewind, email findsharerewind@kcrw.org.

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

