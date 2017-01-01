ON AIR
Episode 3

Bay Area groundbreaker DJ Shadow brings his innovative style to an exclusive monthly music residency on KCRW. In Find, Share, Rewind; Shadow guides listeners through decades of genre-bending musical evolution.

DJ Shadow shines a spotlight on ALL female artists. The show includes an entire hour dedicated to the work of Marva Whitney, who shaped soul music alongside James Brown at the dawn of the 1970's.

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

