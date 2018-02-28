Aaron Byrd sits in for Garth Trinidad.
Aaron Byrd guest hosts
Aaron Byrd sits in for Garth Trinidad.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Aaron Byrd
More From Garth Trinidad
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Arroyo Seco Weekend 2018 Lineup Announced The second installment of Arroyo Seco Weekend has just been announced and the lineup is VERY impressive! From a Goldenvoice press release: Following a hugely successful, sold out inaugural year in 2017,… Read More
KCRW Presents: Musical March Madness March is turning out to be a busy month for live shows. I’m usually ready to handle the pre-Coachella side show frenzy in April, but this year March is stacked… Read More