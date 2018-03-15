ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GARTH
TRINIDAD

GARTH<br>TRINIDADGARTH<br>TRINIDAD

Aaron Byrd guest hosts

Aaron Byrd sits in for Garth Trinidad.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 15, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Aaron Byrd sits in for Garth Trinidad.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Aaron Byrd

More From Garth Trinidad

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
New Release Spotlight: Elina Duni’s Intimate and Expressive “Partir”
KCRW Music Blog

New Release Spotlight: Elina Duni’s Intimate and Expressive “Partir” I’ve been listening on quiet evenings to a beguiling new solo album from the Albanian singer-songwriter Elina Duni. With its pared-down arrangements, Partir is an intimate and plaintive album filled… Read More

May 15, 2018

KCRW Presents the 9th Season of Summer Nights
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents the 9th Season of Summer Nights KCRW presents the 9th season of its signature event series, Summer Nights, featuring free, all-ages, outdoor shows throughout the summer to communities in the greater Los Angeles area and beyond,… Read More

May 15, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5/14 – 5/18/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5/14 – 5/18/18 Guess what? You don’t have to win the lottery to get these 5 free downloads! First up, it’s Beach House! Grab a track before they return to LA for a 2-night sold… Read More

May 14, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed