Anthony Valadez sits in for Garth Trinidad.
Anthony Valadez guest hosts
Anthony Valadez sits in for Garth Trinidad.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Anthony Valadez
More From Garth Trinidad
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Until the Ribbon Breaks Cover The Killers Until the Ribbon Breaks founder and singer Pete Lawrie-Winfield explores the depths of his alcohol addiction and his recovery on the band’s latest album. It’s essentially divided into two parts… Read More
Music For Your Weekend I’ve always been an intense daydreamer. For as long as I can remember, regardless of the situation I find myself in, I’m often crafting some sort of alternate reality within… Read More