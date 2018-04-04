Anthony Valadez sits in for Garth Trinidad.
Anthony Valadez guest hosts
Anthony Valadez sits in for Garth Trinidad.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Anthony Valadez
More From Garth Trinidad
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW Presents Blog: Music For The Non-Masses We have 7 new shows to share with you and they’re all fun, fun, fun! Just because every awesome band in the world is playing in the desert next weekend… Read More
Pan Caliente Track Premiere: Zoé – “Clarividad” With more than 1.5 million records sold, Latin Grammys for both Best Album & Song, and 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Zoé celebrate their 20th anniversary this year with the… Read More