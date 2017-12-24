Chris Douridas guest hosts
Chris Douridas sits in for Gary Calamar.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Chris Douridas
More From Gary Calamar
Gary Calamar’s Kim Fowley Tribute Gary Calamar’s special tribute on the notorious L.A. music legend Kim Fowley who passed away on January 15, 2015. With special guests: Music Journalist Harvey Kubernik and Musician/producer Ben Vaughn Tune in to hear about the good, the bad and the ugly of the late, great Kim Fowley.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 12/25 – 12/29/17 We’ve got a handful of songs to round out 2017, including the twisted electro pop energy of Django Django. Comedian and musician Reggie Watts teams up with extraordinary producer John Tejada as Wajatta. We launch Test Shot… Read More
Music For Your Holiday Weekend You’re hearing plenty of Christmas songs on the radio, out and about shopping, at the doctor’s office…with the big day just around the corner, it’s basically everywhere. Well, here’s some… Read More