Eric J. Lawrence guest hosts
Eric J. Lawrence sits in for Gary Calamar.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Eric J. Lawrence
More From Gary Calamar
LATEST BLOG POSTS
5 Questions For Lost Notes Executive Producer Nick White I know you’re already subscribed to KCRW’s newest music podcast Lost Notes which focuses on the greatest music stories never truly told, but JUST IN CASE you’ve somehow forgotten to… Read More
Music For Your Weekend As I type this (5/17), a brand new Anderson .Paak track, “Bubblin,” just dropped so that must be immediately addressed and listened to. He recently told Zane Lowe on Beats One… Read More