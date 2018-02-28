ON AIR
Brian Tyree Henry

Off camera, music serves as an inspiration for living life right, and Brian Tyree Henry's Guest DJ set features everyone from A Tribe Called Quest to Rufus and Chaka Kahn.

Feb 28, 2018

Actor Bryan Tyree Henry stars in the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning TV series Atlanta, playing rapper Paper Boi. Off camera, music serves as an inspiration for living life right, and his Guest DJ set features everyone from A Tribe Called Quest to Rufus and Chaka Kahn. Season 2 of Atlanta returns to FX on March 1 and you can also see him starring in Lobby Hero on Broadway this Spring. (Hosted by Eric J. Lawrence)

Tracklist: 
1. Solange - "Don't You Wait"
2. A Trive Called Quest - "Ego"
3. NERD - "Lemon"
4. Zhane - "Vibe"
5. Rufus feat. Chaka Khan - "Smoking Room"

 
Host Eric J. Lawrence and Guest DJ Brian Tyree Henry (Photos by Dustin Downing)

