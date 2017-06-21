ON AIR
Eiza González

Rising star Eiza González chooses all 80's songs inspired by her family, epic road trips and her move to Los Angeles for her Guest DJ set.

Jun 21, 2017

Actress and singer Eiza González is a rising star who got her start in a popular Mexican telenovela and the From Dusk till Dawn TV series directed by Robert Rodriguez. She currently stars in the SXSW Film Festival favorite "Baby Driver and, for her Guest DJ set, she picked all 80's songs inspired by her family, epic road trips and her move to Los Angeles. Keep an eye out for Eiza in in James Cameron's futuristic film “Alita: Battle Angel” due next year. (Hosted by Eric J Lawrence)

Tracklist:
1. Phil Collins - "Sussudio"
2. Wang Chung - "Dance Hall Days"
3. The Cars - "Drive"
4. Gary Numan - "Cars"
5. Blondie - "Call Me"


Guest DJ Eiza González in the KCRW Music Library (Images courtesy of Rachel Reynolds)

