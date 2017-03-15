ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GUEST
DJ
PROJECT

GUEST<br>DJ<br>PROJECT

Ellen Von Unwerth

Photographer and director Ellen von Unwerth features her favorite German singer, a dancefloor classic and a song she uses to set the mood during photo shoots.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 15, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photographer and director Ellen von Unwerth started her career as a fashion model before moving behind the lens and working with some of the most beautiful women of all time. Her Guest DJ set features her favorite German singer, a dancefloor classic and a song she uses to set the mood during photo shoots. Ellen's current exhibition "Heimat" is up at the Tachen Gallery in LA until April 1. (Hosted by Aaron Byrd)

For more: TASCHEN GALLERY

Tracklist:
1. Marlene Dietrich - Ich Bin Die Fesche Lola
2. Santana - Black Magic Woman
3. Laid Back - White Horse
4. Handsome Boy Modeling School ft Cat Power - I’ve Been Thinking
5. Johnny Guitar Watson - Gangster of Love
6. Outkast - Hey Ya


Guest DJ Ellen Von Unwerth and host Aaron Byrd (Courtesy of Dustin Downing)

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE