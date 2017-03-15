Photographer and director Ellen von Unwerth started her career as a fashion model before moving behind the lens and working with some of the most beautiful women of all time. Her Guest DJ set features her favorite German singer, a dancefloor classic and a song she uses to set the mood during photo shoots. Ellen's current exhibition "Heimat" is up at the Tachen Gallery in LA until April 1. (Hosted by Aaron Byrd)

For more: TASCHEN GALLERY

Tracklist:

1. Marlene Dietrich - Ich Bin Die Fesche Lola

2. Santana - Black Magic Woman

3. Laid Back - White Horse

4. Handsome Boy Modeling School ft Cat Power - I’ve Been Thinking

5. Johnny Guitar Watson - Gangster of Love

6. Outkast - Hey Ya

