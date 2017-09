Writer and rock & roll cartoonist John Holmstrom founded Punk magazine in the mid-70s and helped define the NY punk scene. He shares music by some of the artists who shaped his life and explains what rock music and comic books have in common. (Hosted by Eric J. Lawrence)

For more.

Tracklist:

1. The Alice Cooper Group - "You Drive Me Nervous"

2. The Dictators - "Back to Africa"

3. The Ramones - "Sheena Is a Punk Rocker"

4. Sylvain Sylvain - "Teenage News"

5. The Bully's - "Against All Authority"