Kyle Mooney

From a Miami Sound Machine party starter to a J Dilla masterpiece, Kyle Mooney tells us about the songs that influenced him.

Jul 19, 2017

Comedian Kyle Mooney is a standout among the current Saturday Night Live cast and co-wrote and stars in a movie that was a favorite at this year’s Sundance Film Festival – "Brigsby Bear". From a Miami Sound Machine party starter to a J Dilla masterpiece, he tells us about the songs that influenced him."Brigsby Bear" opens in LA on July 28. (Hosted by Eric J. Lawrence)


Host Eric J. Lawrence with Guest DJ Kyle Mooney (Picture by Lori Paulson)

Tracklist:
1. Stevie Wonder - "You Are the Sunshine of My Life"
2. Slum Village - "Untitled / Fantastic"
3. Billy Joel - "Tell Her About It"
4. Bobby Caldwell - "I Don't Want to Lose Your Love"
5. Miami Sound Machine - "Bad Boy"

 

