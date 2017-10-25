ON AIR
My Favorite Murder's Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark share their favorite murder-related songs, plus a couple personal favorites.

This show includes explicit language

Oct 25, 2017

We recently did a live taping of the Guest DJ Project at LA Podcast fest featuring the hosts of the wildly popular comedy podcast My Favorite Murder -- Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. They share their favorite murder-related songs, plus a couple personal favorites. Enjoy this special extended edition of the show -- and note there is some colorful language. (Hosted by Eric J. Lawrence)

Track list:
1. The Misfits - "Die Die My Darling"
2. Talking Heads - "Psycho Killer"
3. Neko Case - "Deep Red Bells"
4. Blitzen Trapper - "Black River Killer"
5. Roberta Flack - "Killing Me Softly" 
6. Georgia's personal pick: Okkervil River - "Down Down the Deep River"
7. Karen's personal pick:  Rihanna - "Yeah I Said It"

Photo of Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark by Robyn Von Swank

