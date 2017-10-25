My Favorite Murder's Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

We recently did a live taping of the Guest DJ Project at LA Podcast fest featuring the hosts of the wildly popular comedy podcast My Favorite Murder -- Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. They share their favorite murder-related songs, plus a couple personal favorites. Enjoy this special extended edition of the show -- and note there is some colorful language. (Hosted by Eric J. Lawrence)

Track list:

1. The Misfits - "Die Die My Darling"

2. Talking Heads - "Psycho Killer"

3. Neko Case - "Deep Red Bells"

4. Blitzen Trapper - "Black River Killer"

5. Roberta Flack - "Killing Me Softly"

6. Georgia's personal pick: Okkervil River - "Down Down the Deep River"

7. Karen's personal pick: Rihanna - "Yeah I Said It"

Photo of Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark by Robyn Von Swank