KCRW Broadcast 405

Fanatic! We are starting in on the first possible day of the year. Hopefully, your holiday went well. I am back on the road with a few more weeks of shows.



I had about a week and a half back in Los Angeles. I used the time to try and get some listening in and I did. My goal, in the ten days I had, was to listen to 100 releases. I was able to check out 110.



Below you have all the tracks that we will check out on this show. We have prepared the first three shows of the year. I will be working on the rest of the January shows from backstage areas over the next few weeks.



2017 will be, at the very least, an interesting year. I think we better listen to a lot of music. We will be relentless as usual, serving it up as best we can, until we get canned. Please keep tuning in.



Greet the new year and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry



Hour 1

01. Iggy Pop - Lust For Life / Lust for Life

02. M.F.S.B. Feat. The Three Degrees – TSOP / AM Gold 1974

03. Ooga Boogas - Studio Of My Mind / Booga Box

04. The Aquarium – Golden Pyramid / The Aquarium

05. Ngozi Family- Night Of Fear / 45,000 Volts

06. Mel O’Dubhslaine - Blankety / I Can Remember The Faces Of All The Grebs At My School

07. Meat Puppets - Lake Of Fire / Meat Puppets II

08. Meatbodies – Hibernation / single

09. David Bowie - Queen Bitch / Hunky Dory

10. Boris – Talisman / Pink (Deluxe Edition)

11. Sun Ra - Solar Symbols / Secrets from the Sun

12. Astral Skulls - Run and Hide / Contact-Light

13. The Cravats – Bigband / single

14. Thee Oh Sees - You Will Find It Here / An Odd Entrances



Hour 2

01. Lightnin’ Hopkins - Happy New Year / Sittin’ In With Lightnin’ Hopkins

02. Jay Reatard - Hammer I Miss You / Singles 06-07

03. Mikal Cronin - Am I Wrong / MCII

04. Motorhead - Love Me Like A Reptile / Ace of Spades

05. The Damned - Ballroom Blitz / single

06. SoliPsiK – Zombod / Terrace Industry : M Squared Box 1980 – 1983

07. Joy Division – Transmission / BBC Recordings

08. Mick Harvey - Non Affair / Pink Elephants

09. Kim Salmon & Spencer P. Jones - It’s All The Same / Runaways

10. Charlie Hilton – Snow / Palana

11. True Widow – Theurgist / Avvoglere

12. The Lurkers - New Guitar In Town / single

13. Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band - Hot Head / Doc at The Radar Station

14. VVV - Resurrection River / Resurrection River

15. King Sunny Ade - Happy New Year / Grace of God