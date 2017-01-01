KCRW Broadcast 405

Fanatic! We are starting in on the first possible day of the year. Hopefully, your holiday went well. I am back on the road with a few more weeks of shows.
I had about a week and a half back in Los Angeles. I used the time to try and get some listening in and I did. My goal, in the ten days I had, was to listen to 100 releases. I was able to check out 110.
Below you have all the tracks that we will check out on this show. We have prepared the first three shows of the year. I will be working on the rest of the January shows from backstage areas over the next few weeks.
2017 will be, at the very least, an interesting year. I think we better listen to a lot of music. We will be relentless as usual, serving it up as best we can, until we get canned. Please keep tuning in.
Greet the new year and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Hour 1
01. Iggy Pop - Lust For Life / Lust for Life
02. M.F.S.B. Feat. The Three Degrees – TSOP / AM Gold 1974
03. Ooga Boogas - Studio Of My Mind / Booga Box
04. The Aquarium – Golden Pyramid / The Aquarium
05. Ngozi Family- Night Of Fear / 45,000 Volts
06. Mel O’Dubhslaine - Blankety / I Can Remember The Faces Of All The Grebs At My School
07. Meat Puppets - Lake Of Fire / Meat Puppets II
08. Meatbodies – Hibernation / single
09. David Bowie - Queen Bitch / Hunky Dory
10. Boris – Talisman / Pink (Deluxe Edition)
11. Sun Ra - Solar Symbols / Secrets from the Sun
12. Astral Skulls - Run and Hide / Contact-Light
13. The Cravats – Bigband / single
14. Thee Oh Sees - You Will Find It Here / An Odd Entrances
Hour 2
01. Lightnin’ Hopkins - Happy New Year / Sittin’ In With Lightnin’ Hopkins
02. Jay Reatard - Hammer I Miss You / Singles 06-07
03. Mikal Cronin - Am I Wrong / MCII
04. Motorhead - Love Me Like A Reptile / Ace of Spades
05. The Damned - Ballroom Blitz / single
06. SoliPsiK – Zombod / Terrace Industry : M Squared Box 1980 – 1983
07. Joy Division – Transmission / BBC Recordings
08. Mick Harvey - Non Affair / Pink Elephants
09. Kim Salmon & Spencer P. Jones - It’s All The Same / Runaways
10. Charlie Hilton – Snow / Palana
11. True Widow – Theurgist / Avvoglere
12. The Lurkers - New Guitar In Town / single
13. Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band - Hot Head / Doc at The Radar Station
14. VVV - Resurrection River / Resurrection River
15. King Sunny Ade - Happy New Year / Grace of God