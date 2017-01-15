KCRW Broadcast 407

Fanatic! After two days off to get from Saskatoon, Canada down to where I am now in Clearwater, Florida, tonight I start the last of the shows of the tour. After 13 months, exhausting as it can be, I would like nothing more than to start the whole thing over again.

I am very happy about this show and looking forward to start folding in a lot of new music that has been coming in. We are looking to make 2017 a great year of having the opportunity to bring you some really cool jams. As you know, that’s basically our plan every year, of course, but we are always trying to up our game.

In the next few days, I will be preparing next week’s show. It will be fresh made! We hope you enjoy what we have put together for you and look forward to being back with you next week.

Remember that every day is Record Store Day and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Hour 1

01. Black Sabbath - The Wizard / Black Sabbath

02. The Ramones - Sheena is a Punk Rocker / Rocket to Russia

03. Johnny Thunders & the Heartbreakers - Chinese Rocks / LAMF

04. Wire - Lowdown / Pink Flag

05. The Make Up - Hey! Orpheus / I Want Some

06. Teledetente 666 – Toxic / Karen

07. Terakaft – Intidgagen / Akh Issudar

08. Terrible Truths - The Coast is Clear / Terrible Truths

09. X-Ray Spex - Art-I-Ficial / Germ Free Adolescents

10. J Mascis - Little Fury Things / 03-03-07 Oslo Norway

11. Sinn Sisamouth - Season Of Bloom / Cambodian Rocks IV

12. The Adverts - Television’s Over / Cast of Thousands

13. Thee Oh Sees - The Poem / An Odd Entrances

14. These Are Powers - Glass Blocks / All Aboard Future

15. Revolutionary Corps Of Teenage Jesus - Money Day / Righteous Lite

Hour 2

01. Savages - T.I.W.Y.G. / Adore Life

02. Miles Davis – Move / The Birth of the Cool

03. Melt-Banana - Blank Page Of The Blind / Bambi’s Dilemma

04. Iggy Pop – Tonight / Lust for Life

05. David Bowie - Sons Of The Silent Age / Heroes

06. → ↑ → - Close Encounters of the 3rd Kind / Kim’s 21st Birthday Party – 09-05-81

07. The Misfits - Hollywood Babylon / Box set

08. Rowland S. Howard – Autoluminescent / Teenage Snuff Film

09. HTRK – Eat Yr Heart / 12”

10. Joy Division – Interzone / Unknown Pleasures

11. Cobbwebs - Turn Out Right / All Around

12. Devo - Shrivel Up / Are We Not Men? We Are Devo!

13. Nile - Multitude Of Foes / Black Seeds of Vengeance

14. Batrider – Thing / Pink Guitars Yellow Stars

15. Bootsy’s Rubber Band - Roto-Rooter / Live In Louisville 1978 16. Conrad Schnitzler - Metall I / Ballet Statique