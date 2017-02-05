KCRW Broadcast 410

Fanatic! I hope that if you were in the Los Angeles area last week, you were able to check out one of the Melvins/Sleep shows at the Fonda. So great.

If you check out our tracks below, Fanatic, you will see some new bands. When I was in Australia last year, I picked up a lot of records, not all of them from Australia. One of them was the Glomb album by Mosquito Ego. I was listening to it last week and really liked it, so I put a track into our show. If you like it, the rest of the record is as good.

Asa from Lungfish has been making records under the handle Zomes for quite awhile and they are very cool but on his last album Near Unison, he changed things up and brought in Hanna Olivegren for vocals, keyboard and bass. The results are really good. I thought you would like to hear a track from it. I have had this record for awhile but have not heard it in at least a year.

I got the Cold Meat single in Australia last year, I am guessing from Richie at Strangeworld in Melbourne. Great record.

Way down at the end of the show, we listen to Grouper, aka Liz Harris. I don’t think we have ever played her on the show before. I don’t know why. Her records are really good. I have vinyl of her stuff but not much on digital. I will work on that to get more tracks to you.

It’s a good show all the way through and I hope you will enjoy listening to it at least a few times. No green card needed.

Play a lot of music and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi



Hour 1

01. Public Enemy - Dark Side Of The Wall: 2000 / There’s a Poison Goin’ On

02. Mosquito Ego - Bad Medication / Glomb

03. Zomes - Se Genom Tiden / Near Unison

04. Cold Meat - Praying to the Gaps / Jimmy’s Lipstick

05. Derek and Clive – Street Music / Ad Nauseam

06. The Blind Shake – Anaerobic / Key to a False Door

07. Farflung - Stella Volo / A Wound in Eternity

08. CFM - Diluted Dreams and Land Mines w: Intro / single

09. Public Image Ltd. – Poptones (Peel Session 12-17-79) / Metal Box reissue

10. Dillinger - Ital Fighting / Bionic Dread

11. Omar Souleyman - Dabke 2001 / Highway to Hassake

12. The Weirdos - Fort USA / Destroy All Music

13. White Fence - Destroy Everything / White Fence

14. Ty Segall – Papers / S/T

15. The Damned – Politics / Music for Pleasure

16. Julee Cruise - The World Spins / Floating Into the Night

Hour 2

01. The Cramps - Mad Daddy (Ohio 1979) / Cramps Demos

02. Buzzcocks - Time’s Up / Time’s Up

03. Kim Salmon & Spencer P Jones - A Bitter Projection / Runaways

04. The Once & Future Band - Magnetic Memory / The Once & Future Band

05. Male Gaze - Lesser Demons / King Leer

06. The Minutemen - Case Closed / Bean Spill EP

07. Lightnin’ Hopkins - Big Mama Jump / Complete Goldstar Sessions

08. Johnny & the Hurricanes - Red River Rock / Instrumental Oldies

09. The Ramones - Time Bomb / Subterranean Jungle

10. Martin Rev - Search For Stone / To Live

11. Die Cheerleader - Remember Zelda / Son of Filth

12. Hisato Higuchi - Ikutsumono Heya / Bara Bara Na Bamen

13. The UK Subs - I Couldn’t Be You / Another Kind of Blues

14. The Meatbodies - Count Your Fears / Alice

15. Litanic Mask – Executive / Litanic Mask

16. Grouper - Quiet Eyes / Ambient Not Ambient