KCRW Broadcast 412

Fanatic! Another great show lined up for you. I can’t be sure where you’re listening to the show from so I don’t know what the weather is like where you are. Around these parts (Los Angeles) it’s quite warm to the point of feeling like spring. Some of our selections are skewed towards the slightly increased temperatures of the last few days. It sure doesn’t feel like February around here.

We have new Spectres music. Thanks to Joe Spectres for sending us the new Condition album. I am not sure when that one comes out but I will get that information. Until then, we will get more tracks from it to you over the next several weeks.

Worth checking out is a new band that makes its appearance at the beginning of our second hour. They are called Crystal Fairy. Very happy to be able to start playing tracks from this one. You can pre-order from their bandcamp page. When you do, you get three songs from the album. I figured those would be safe to play, so tonight, we start in with this album that will probably play the tracks from. It’s that good. Omar from At the Drive In, Dale and Buzzo from the Melvins and Teri Gender Bender of Le Butcherettes. That’s the band. It is a great record. https://crystalfairy.bandcamp.com/

We hope you dig the show.

Keep listening and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. Spectres - Welcoming The Flowers Condition

02. Ty Segall - Break a Guitar / S/T

03. Black Sunday - This Heart Is Now Aluminum / Tronic Blanc

04. Boris – Pink / Crossing Waltz

05. Huun-Huur-Tu - Hayang (Name Of A Hunter) / Where Young Grass Grows

06. Embrace - Last Song / Embrace

07. Sex Pistols - C’mon Everybody / Flogging A Dead Horse

08. Joy Division – Transmission / Warsaw

09. Black Tambourine - Black Car / Complete Recordings

10. The Stooges - Down on the Street / Fun House

11. The Heartbreakers - Born To Lose (Original Mix) / L.A.M.F. Definitive Edition

12. Lamps - Bob The Cat / Lamps

13. Pere Ubu – Thanks / Lady from Shanghai

14. The New Christs - No Next Time / Tales From The Australian Underground

15. Tom Waits - The Return Of Jackie And Judy / Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards

16. Public Image Ltd. - Careering (BBC TV, Old Grey Whistle Test 2-05-80) / Metal Box

Hour 2

01. Crystal Fairy - Drugs on the Bus / Crystal Fairy

02. Meatbodies - Creature Feature / Alice

03. Dahaga Bloom – Supa / No Curtains

04. Buzzcocks - Time’s Up / Spiral Scratch

05. Cured Pink – Essential / Four Piece Band

06. Chicos de Nazca - Only Place / Blowing Inside

07. Alèmayèhu Eshèté - Leb Tatèfalètch / Éthiopiques 9

08. Wire - Former Airline / 154 (CD version from 1990’s Japan)

09. Dinosaur Jr. - Over It / Farm

10. Death - Freakin Out / … For the World to See

11. The Misfits - Teenagers From Mars / single

12. Hissyfit – Scrunchie / Gunilla #04

13. Grouper - Heavy Water/I’d Rather Be Sleeping / Dragging a Dead Deer Up a Hill

14. Charles Edward Cheese Band - White Unicorn / Philosophy Of Rap

15. The Ramones - The Return of Jackie and Judy / End of the Century

16. Cobwebbs - Everything In Slow Motion / single